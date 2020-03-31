Responding responders ...
As of this writing, local counties in the Defiance area have been spared the worst of the coronavirus situation. Five confirmed cases were reported in Defiance County as of Monday afternoon and two in Fulton County, but there were none in the other area counties (Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams).
Those four are in shrinking company, and as of Monday afternoon joined only 18 other Ohio counties which have had no confirmed cases. Although much uncertainty rests with the future about coronavirus, the subject is at the forefront of the thinking of many area health officials and first responders. They are spending much time discussing the matter and taking preparations, and the response is similar in many localities.
Much of this is fear-driven because of the nature of coronavirus, and its impact in certain places and foreign countries so far. Perhaps, coronavirus will become a much bigger problem in our area, and maybe it will not. We hope for the latter.
But either way this situation highlights the special nature of first responders. No matter what challenge confronts them, they have a responsibility to perform their duties in the worse scenarios imaginable, and all of them readily accept this task.
They should be thanked for risking life and limb on any given day, no matter what the situation.
