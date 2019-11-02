Maybe the 2019 general election isn’t causing everyone a lot of excitement, but there’s still plenty to decide.
The turnout total may be a very localized matter, and depend on what’s going on where you live. If you’re interested in your school district, you may be energized to cast your vote for a particular school board candidate or candidates, or you may have a firm belief about supporting or rejecting a new tax for school purposes. The same passions could be said about municipal and township government races and issues as well.
This being an odd-numbered year, many of these local things are on the ballot this election. So turnouts throughout Ohio’s 88 counties figure to be driven accordingly, but we can say with virtual certainty — based on past elections — that the turnout won’t be anything like it will be next year when another hotly contested presidential race will be on tap.
However, whether it’s a contest with stakes that high or an election in the smallest hamlet, the hope is that someone who takes the time to register to vote accepts the responsibility that comes with exercising this important civic duty, including learning and understanding what they’re being asked to decide.
Another thing worth reminding voters is that — especially where local elections are concerned — every vote does count. A municipal or township candidate race could literally be decided by the drawing of a name from a box if the votes come in tied. Certainly, that’s rare, but it happened twice in the same year not that long ago in two Defiance County township trustee races.
And a similarly dramatic outcome could easily happen with a tax or ballot issue as well when you consider that total votes in some small towns might be in the range of 100. That possibility exists anywhere really.
So, for those who need a little more incentive to get out and vote, just remember that things could come down to your decision.
