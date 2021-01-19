Not bad, despite 2020 ...
Leaders in local government certainly had an interesting, confusing year in 2020.
When the coronavirus situation began unfolding in March and April, they were understandably worried about the impact that the related business shutdowns were going to have on their tax receipts. Predictions about much reduced revenue meant some daunting potential prospects about cutting services.
But as things turned out, some municipal governments — such as Defiance, for example — saw their bottom lines grow. Despite income tax revenues dropping 3.5% in 2020 — a figure far better than the 10% predicted earlier in the year — the city’s general fund carry-over increased from $3.1 million on Jan. 1, 2020 to about $3.3 million on Jan. 1, 2021.
This is easily explained by the federal money provided to state governments to compensate for coronavirus-related expenses and impacts. Because local government is the most responsive government there is and is closest to the people, we’re happy to note that local officials have weathered this storm quite well.
But while local officials were happy to receive the money, this is a finite source — or should be given that it represents money the federal government doesn’t really have. A return to more normal fiscal times will be a must for taxpayers, hopefully sooner than later.
