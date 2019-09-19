State report cards ...
Ohio’s public school grade cards are in — and in some cases — they are not always encouraging. Some local districts, not unlike others around the state, have received Ds or Fs in certain areas, such as achievement and progress.
That’s really nothing new, as the report card system is controversial. For example, Ohio Education Association (OEA), president Scott DiMauro stated that the state report cards “continue to mislead.” The OEA is urging state lawmakers “to enact reforms that will end the use of arbitrary letter grades that are biased against low-income districts.”
Some believe the report cards are biased toward some districts, and perhaps they are. But on the subject of “low-income districts,” spending per pupil in these districts — especially in urban areas — is often higher than better-performing districts. And by other metrics — graduation rates, for example — these schools routinely underperform.
If nothing else, this shows that merely spending more money on education — which is the easiest thing for legislators to do and is something the OEA surely would support — is not the answer. But that’s hardly a revelation.
Good parenting is a far more important consideration, and that is something which can’t be easily legislated.
