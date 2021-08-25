Fixing a sidewalk ...
The momentum to fix a troubled sidewalk on Defiance’s South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road, is building.
That the sidewalk could be improved is beyond question, if for no other reason than it’s so close to the street. But this condition has been in place for quite a few years.
At various times the sidewalk has been an issue discussed by city council, always with no final action taken to rectify this condition. Without a doubt there are situations throughout the city where sidewalks could be added or improved to bolster safety. In fact, the city could probably spend millions of dollars on sidewalk improvements if officials could find the money to do so.
But the South Clinton sidewalk probably will be a recurring conversation topic for council until it’s fixed. The cost ($250,000) isn’t debilitating, basically because the city may be in the best fiscal condition of its existence. And officials have the option of asking affected property owners to help pay for it.
Those on council who favor this project validly observe that the sidewalk helps access a popular destination — the city’s Bronson Park splash pad. So, if most in City Hall wish to proceed, now is probably as good a time as any to do so.
