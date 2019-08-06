Eying the aquifer ...

Water is a key resource that all communities have a vested interest in protecting because humans simply cannot live without it. It is the very essence of our existence. So when such a resource is perceived to be under pressure, people sometimes come together to act.

One example is an issue with the Michindoh Aquifer which serves as a water source for a number of counties in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southeast Michigan. A Pioneer businessman’s plan to pump water from the aquifer and sell it to several suburban Toledo communities energized many residents who aren’t sure if this is such a good idea.

While we don’t know for sure what impact something like that would have on the aquifer, commissioners in the affected counties have decided to form a regional council to keep an eye on things — and, perhaps, answer that question.

The council will have no regulatory powers, but its goal is a worthy one — to learn more about the aquifer, which might help in making decisions that will affect its future.

