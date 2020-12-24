Merry Christmas ...
Okay, so everyone can agree that 2020 has been a difficult year in almost every way. But for most people there are also many blessings for which to be thankful. That is almost always the case even in the most difficult of times. Certainly this country — depending upon your perspective and experiences — has faced more challenging times.
And in spite of the coronavirus situation and the impact it has had on so many different people’s lives, most Americans still have jobs or can find one if they want one, the economy retains its vast potential for wealth creation and growth, and America remains a generous nation that cares for its own and the world, often with the utmost sacrifice.
So, in this time of giving and generosity — amidst our divisions — let us remember the reason for the season and be thankful for the many blessings we share as Americans and the great country that we’ve inherited and have helped build. Merry Christmas to all.
