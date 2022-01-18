On redistricting ...
As of this writing, two Republican candidates — Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County and Angie King of Mercer County — have announced their intentions to seek their party’s nomination in the spring primary for the 82nd House District, now held by Craig Riedel of Defiance. Riedel plans to run for a U.S. House seat this year.
But while Klopfenstein and King have begun their campaigns they must wait on possibly redrawn boundaries for the 82nd District, the Ohio Supreme Court having decided last week by a 4-3 count that the districts approved by the Ohio General Assembly last year lean too much to Republicans.
The court has given the state’s redistricting commission until Monday to draw up new boundaries. But it’s probably safe to say that the new districts, like so many things in politics today, won’t please everyone.
