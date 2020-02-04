What will be next? ...
By now, it seems abundantly clear that the U.S. Senate will not impeach President Trump. So, the net result of the last few months is this: his impeachment in the House by Democrats only, and an expected acquittal in the Senate by Republicans (with, perhaps, a Democratic defector or two).
Nothing could say bipartisan bickering more than that result, which is what most who approached these proceedings with any level of realistic reasoning figured from the beginning. That result also says much about the nature of the allegations against the president — that they were largely based on biased interpretations of the president’s actions as well as the legal constructs in place.
A lot more could be said about the impeachment procedures, the hypocrisy of Democrats and a million other things, none of which is going to convince anyone on either side of this debate — that, essentially, is what this whole proceeding has been — but if the Senate trial is soon concluded its conclusion will be welcomed by many.
However, common sense seems to suggest that this may not be the last attempt to remove Trump from office before opponents get their chance to do so in November through the democratic electoral process. What will be next?
