Be watchful ...
It may be fair to say that politicians outside the majority can often be the most dramatic — cautioning about things to come that perhaps once were never their bother. Likewise, it might be fair to say that times have changed and things fretted over now are becoming a bit more worrisome.
When demonstrably violent groups are portrayed as justified in burning and looting, common sense and time-proven traditions seem to have been turned upside down. Given that we are a nation of laws, we hope this is merely a passing trend, but it does serve as a reminder that some things which seem out of the realm of possibility really are worth watching.
Such as President Biden’s newly created Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court that will examine, among other things, the size of the Court, which has nine members presently. Six or so of them have conservative leanings who might block the Biden agenda in future rulings. So one can imagine easily what is at stake here.
In fact, a lot is going on in Washington, D.C. these days, and some Americans might be prone to shrugging their shoulders and saying, ‘oh well,’ out of frustration or resignation.
However, there is much that freedom-loving Americans could still lose. We need to be watchful of this, the Court matter being just one of many things that could change our democracy irreversibly.
