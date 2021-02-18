A tough job done well ...
Name a couple of things you might take for granted and road conditions could be among them. We want the best roads we can have because Americans are used to getting from point A to point B quickly, and often our world unfolds at a rapid pace.
So, when the snow and ice of winter arrives we may sometimes become a little grouchy about whether the roads were salted or plowed to our satisfaction. It’s a natural reaction and an interesting small-talk conversation. But a pause may be in order — coming in the wake of two significant recent snowfalls that have caused quite a bit of inconvenience for the traveling public — to appreciate what our local road and street crews sometimes experience this time of year.
To be sure, most are compensated with welcome overtime when the weather goes bad. But the snow removal effort often comes in the overnight hours, or on weekends, when crew members might otherwise be at home with their families or visiting with friends. This can be quite challenging when the bad weather goes on for awhile, or there are multiple winter storms.
Certainly, public officials aren’t above criticism when it comes to road and street conditions. But they and their crews have a thankless job — often in trying circumstances — when, typically, they acquit themselves quite well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.