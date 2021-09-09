Public-private partners ...

One of the strengths of a community like Defiance is private and public partnerships. In communities where partnerships like these flourish, everyone benefits as does the quality of life.

Such partnerships have been strong for many years here, with three recent projects providing strong examples of this. The first was construction of a new splash pad at Bronson Park followed shortly thereafter by the renovation of Riverside Park’s soccer fields.

A third example was just recently concluded with construction of new pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park, replacing the aging and run-down tennis courts. The new courts have just opened to the public and provide a beautiful alternative to the old tennis courts, with their green and blue smooth surfaces.

The private-public partnership was in evidence on this project, with private contributions providing almost two-thirds of the $110,874 needed to complete the work.

Future Defiance projects may present similar opportunities for teamwork, so such productive partnerships may be revisited.

