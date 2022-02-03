Election filings ...
Amidst all the predictions about inches and inches of snowfall, one annual election matter may have been overlooked this week — filings for the May 3 primary.
Overall, this doesn’t promise to be an enormously busy spring primary on the local level. Defiance County, for example, has only three county offices up for election this year.
However, there are some key Statehouse races that promise to be interesting — such as the reconfigured 82nd District which includes part of Defiance County. Its seat in Columbus has opened up with Republican Craig Riedel’s announcement that he will seek a U.S. House position this year.
With that and other filings, local officials were busy Wednesday as the deadline for partisan candidates and ballot issues at the May 3 primary passed at 4 p.m.
At a time when federal elections and the power of the federal government is being debated, it’s nice to know we can count on local officials for trouble-free elections. They deserve more thanks than we probably give them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.