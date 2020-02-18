Good start on EMS issue ...
Paulding County has a problem it’s working diligently to address that is not unlike one experienced by political subdivisions all across the country.
County officials have convened a committee to discuss ways to ensure that enough emergency first responders are available to handle the time slot which presents the most challenges for the county’s villages — from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. That is the timeframe when the county’s volunteer fire and rescue departments can’t always get adequate help for an emergency response, thus requiring assistance from another community further away.
One challenge contributing to the problem is that EMT training is a considerable investment in time and money, which means finding enough volunteers to man the many departments throughout the area is that much more difficult.
The aforementioned committee held its first meeting last week — amidst a spirit of cooperation among participants. This is at least a good start to an issue that may require some changes and a decision on future funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.