On to 2020 ...
The beginning of a new year seems, reflexively, to conjure up notions about new possibilities. Perhaps that stems from humanity’s eternal hope for better things as time marches on. What that hope might entail is entirely subjective, of course, but there are surely some things many can agree upon.
But what might be said about the year to pass?
Certainly, 2019 will be remembered for the impeachment of President Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. But following his likely acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate, that story probably will move quickly to the 2020 presidential campaign and the related political rhetoric, which will surely be unpleasant.
A largely underreported story — perhaps receiving more play in a different year under a different president — would be the strong performance of the economy, which has produced a low unemployment rate not seen in decades. In fact, it’s been doing so well that it’s almost become old news.
However, 2019 also saw the national debt reach new heights at plus $23 trillion, the complete impact of which remains for the future to see.
So what seems clear is that while the calendar is about to turn to 2020, the legacy of 2019 — and the decade that is passing — is still being written.
