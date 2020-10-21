On the Biden story ...

The story circulating about Hunter Biden — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son — and his ties to Ukraine is illustrative of the heavy news media bias these days.

The left-leaning media that routinely demonstrates its disdain for Donald Trump is of course trying to explain things away. That may be no more surprising than a conservative commentator expressing criticism about Joe Biden’s family and his political camp.

But the point isn’t to weigh into the minutiae of who knew what or what actually happened, it’s to comment on an easily demonstrated point: If this were Donald Trump’s son, the treatment given by CNN or The New York Times likely would be relentless, as it has been on other fronts.

It’s been apparent for some time how biased certain media outlets have become. That’s regrettable when considering that the media’s main goal years ago was to inform the public. Unfortunately, that type of journalism is seriously lacking these days.

