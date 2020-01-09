A pretty good year ...

From year to year, a municipal government’s revenue fortunes usually follow the national economy’s.

That’s hardly a revelation and seems axiomatic, given that cities and villages often rely on an income tax for many day-to-day functions. And income taxes are highly dependent on wages and the number of employees within a community.

More than a decade ago, for example, when the economy soured during the Great Recession, Defiance City Hall’s economic fortunes went backward, ending years of growth in income tax receipts. But things rebounded nicely, particularly after November 2013 when economic activity was on the rise and city voters approved a 0.3% income increase for police and fire forces.

Although the city’s finances have been solid in recent years, last year represented a nice surprise for city officials when income tax receipts grew by 5.5%, or about $571,000. That was more than expected, and one key reason for this, according to the city, was a 25% increase in for-profit business taxes.

That surely is a direct result of the national economy’s strength, which has allowed the unemployment rate to drop to a historic level. We hope the good news continues.

Load comments