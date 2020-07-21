How is this sustainable? ...
As governments at various levels continue involving themselves in the coronavirus situation, many Americans may not have noticed the unconscionable increase in the federal debt.
Some nine months ago, not long before the government’s response to the coronavirus changed everything, the nation’s debt stood at $23 trillion. Today, following the government’s doling out of trillions more in coronavirus relief, the debt clock runs out of control at $26.5 trillion and is going up. That’s a 15% increase since November.
At a time when many are concerned about an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases — with additional testing one of the logical reasons for that — hardly anyone says a word about a federal debt that does nothing but increase at alarming rates.
What a debt like this means for the future of the country isn’t entirely clear. But what is clear is that any pretense of fiscal responsibility in Washington, D.C., is virtually gone at the moment.
It would seem that spending more and more on things for which you don’t really have the money will pose a long-term problem. So, we proceed at our own risk.
