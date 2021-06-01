A different look ...
Within the next few weeks — or months at the latest — Defiance’s downtown is going to look quite a bit different on Clinton Street just south of the new Purple Heart Bridge that straddles the Maumee River. That’s because the city has hired a contractor to take down several buildings in the west side of Clinton’s 100 block.
The structures are in the floodplain, so federal and state emergency management funds are going to play a crucial role in providing the city with the money to bring the project to fruition.
Completion of this project as been delayed a bit, and in the meantime some vandalism has occurred to the building closest to the river. This is why the windows have been boarded up, a sight that is never welcome in the center of town.
Because Spanky’s Bar building at 120 Clinton St. will remain and will be separated from one of the structures, city officials also had to take great care in making sure this was done properly.
In the meantime, a Defiance Architect (Jerry Overmier) has drawn up tentative plans for the space, once the buildings are cleared. No occupied buildings can be constructed there because it rests within the floodplain. However, what is envisioned — should it come to fruition — could give Defiance an improved riverfront commensurate with a community that has the great natural asset of two major rivers that come together here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.