One undeniable — and probably thankless — challenge for municipal government officials is planning for street projects. Many of them might agree with the assertion that cities and villages could spend ad infinitum on street rebuilds and repaving. The former happens sparingly, because it’s prohibitively expensive on a wider scale, while the latter is more pervasive but still costly.
The vagaries of Midwest winters also can blow street repair schedules out of the water fairly easily. A season with much freezing and thawing can break apart a lot of marginal streets.
We don’t know quite what this winter season will hold for our area — although we know it will be wet and warm this weekend — but Defiance City Hall’s plan heading into 2020 for spring and summer street projects already has changed.
The reason is that the condition of a portion of Kiser Road has been deemed too bad to ignore by city officials. They are now proposing that a section between South Clinton Street and Langlan Drive near Berkshire Village be reconstructed. Additionally, the city wants to augment the planned rebuild of Karnes Avenue (between Ottawa Avenue and Summit Street) by resurfacing Karnes from Summit to Cleveland Avenue as well.
These changes will require tapping into funds programmed for a variety of street resurfacing projects this year — on Carpenter Road as well as streets such as Perry, Summit and Fifth (and others).
Those streets, presumably, will be pushed back to 2021 or later unless city council decides to spend more and do them anyway this year.
This is bound to displease some who believe their streets are priorities, or who have been waiting for a long time to have their neighborhoods addressed. But under current spending plans, there isn’t much the city can do.
Despite these challenges, the city is continuing to discuss the possibility of putting in more sidewalks — on Carpenter Road for example, which is in need of pavement repairs and resurfacing. However, it’s difficult to see where the money for this is going to come from.
To be sure, the city is doing fairly well financially, and there are some clear-cut cases — South Clinton Street for example — where an immediate sidewalk project might be warranted. But putting extra money into a sidewalk program when there are bigger needs for street repairs throughout Defiance doesn’t seem like the way to go at this time.
