Confusing positions ...
Politics these days is confusing.
We are told by those who still claim there was Russian collusion in the 2016 election that this was going on before President Trump — the man targeted in the Mueller investigation — was elected. If so, why was purported Russian meddling not considered a big deal when the Obama administration was in power?
Also, what should we think of politicians like Bernie Sanders who favor creating a single-payer, government-run health care system while lamenting that what exists now — in the era of Obamacare — is a virtual disaster? Are he and others suggesting that a bigger government intervention will get things right?
Recently, the president has come under intense criticism about comments he made about the condition of Baltimore. Certainly, he could have done this more tactfully, but cleaning up the political rhetoric is hardly a one-way street.
The fact is America’s large cities all suffer from similar problems — no one is denying this — and have been run by Democratic administrations for decades.
All of these scenarios bring into question what interest some politicians really have in solving problems. This doesn’t necessarily cut one way, but the hypocrisy from the left is particularly hard to ignore.
