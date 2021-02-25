That snow problem ...
A winter complaint that occasionally surfaces in Defiance is the condition of sidewalks following snow events. The bigger the snow, the bigger the problem of removing it from city sidewalks becomes.
For the record, city ordinance 905.07(b) — as noted recently in this space and elsewhere — requires residents and businesses to remove the snow from their adjacent sidewalks within 24 hours after it falls.
This is a laudable attempt to do what is the right thing where a community’s common interest is at stake — keeping walking paths open for the good of all. But it’s also a law that can be difficult to enforce, not unlike provisions of the city code concerning nuisance abatement.
City officials informed city council Tuesday of a stepped-up effort to improve compliance. Their plan is to send out letters to business owners informing them of their sidewalk responsibilities and the potential penalty for not doing so. But this is a citywide problem with all kinds of gray areas.
As you read this, the snow continues to melt amidst warmer temperatures. This is doubtlessly a welcome development in City Hall because finding a practical and equitable solution to this issue is a major challenge.
