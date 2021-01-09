Violence unacceptable ...
Let’s be clear: the violence and unruly behavior we observed Wednesday in the nation’s capital as lawmakers prepared to certify the presidential election is not acceptable. We still live in a democracy where cherished freedoms and the right to vote exist, as does our constitutionally protected right to protest, all of which are the proper tools to make your point and influence public opinion and policy.
All this has done is fuel the inaccurate narrative about the nature of President Trump’s supporters, the vast majority of whom have no inclination to violence. The left’s reaction to this has been swift and predictable.
Some left-leaning media blamed the incident on the “MAGA mob.” Certainly, the group in Washington could be called a mob, but it’s interesting and instructive that such characterizations seemed to be lacking for much more widespread and destructive behavior from leftists in 2020 who took over parts of Seattle, perpetuated violence on peaceful people and rioted/looted with impunity in cities like Minneapolis.
Some believe President Trump ultimately is to blame, but the divisions that sparked the unrest existed long before he came to power. In fact, an editorial discussing this topic could probably fill this page without even mentioning his name.
But if blame is sought in the quest to explain why violence is now part of the American political landscape — something we associated in past years with faraway places — perhaps those who keep pounding particular narratives should be called to account as well.
