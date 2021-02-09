The gov’s budget ...

Ohio’s state budget process, which comes around every two years, has a lot of components, and this might explain why deliberations often unfold over several months. Given that Gov. Mike DeWine just rolled out his budget proposals last week and a spending plan doesn’t have to be in place until June 30, this process figures to cover more than four months.

DeWine’s general fund budget is approximately $74 billion, which is nearly 6% more than the nearly $70 billion two-year budget that is in place now. Some local state legislators — quoted in this newspaper on Saturday — already have expressed their reservations about the amount the governor wants to spend.

Indeed 6% is a big increase, and perhaps it suggests the comfort zone that some government officials have settled into, given all the federal money that has been handed down — and will continue to be handed down, apparently — from Washington, D.C.

But there is plenty of debate to be had about this budget, including a proposal to raise vehicle registration fees by $10, a move some legislators are questioning.

To be sure, a lot of things figure to change with this budget between now and June 30 as a thorough vetting is on its way. We’ll soon find out what legislators decide to do.

