Quite a contrast ...
During Monday’s Defiance Rotary meeting, an update from Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance offered a reminder of how Ohio’s government is operated and how Washington’s works at the federal level.
While Riedel noted Ohio’s healthy fiscal condition with revenue running ahead of expenditures, Washington continues on as if nothing is wrong with its own fiscal house, despite trillions in debt.
Riedel did not make that particular point Monday, but his observation that Washington is prohibiting state legislators from reducing state taxes if they accept the latest in federal relief funds from Washington reminds of the contrast.
Certainly Ohio’s state government — like local governments — benefits from cash provided by Washington, but the biggest difference is that Columbus is required to pass a balanced budget and Washington is not. The difference shows.
