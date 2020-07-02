Appreciative police ...
A letter to the editor that appears below on this page from Defiance’s assistant police chief, Lee Martinez, observes a commonly held viewpoint of area law enforcement officers — they appreciate the support that their local communities generally give them here in northwest Ohio.
One reason for that seems apparent. Most of the officers in our area are conscientious about doing their jobs well and doing what’s right by the community. After all, many of them live here, and some of them have done so for most, if not all, of their lives. They have a vested interest in a safe, well-functioning community that is just and law-abiding.
Although we may not have as many serious crimes here as in a metropolitan area, our local officers deal with the same types of crimes. Too, they — and their families — all live with the same inherent dangers of the profession every day.
In the current climate, good law enforcement officers seem to be undervalued. Here’s to say we value your contributions and thank you for helping maintain the quality of life in northwest Ohio.
