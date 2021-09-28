Another big event ...
Defiance has a few big events each year which help the community establish its traditions and brand. Just concluded Saturday was another of those when the Defiance Rib Fest was held on downtown Clinton Street.
Attendance of 7,000 appeared to be right around what has been the average (7,500) since the event’s inception in 2007.
As such, the rib fest is probably second to the fireworks among Defiance happenings in terms of attendance. Although the crowds at each are difficult to count with complete accuracy, the two events certainly are one and two in our community.
Although the coronavirus situation has changed everything and could have an impact again in the future, it’s good to have had these events — combined with others around Defiance County and the area — return this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.