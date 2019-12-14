Defiance voters made a common-sense decision during the Nov. 5 general election when they approved a city government charter amendment combining the city’s planning commission and zoning appeals board.
The measure was recommended by Mayor Mike McCann and the city’s charter review commission as a way to ease the red tape that prospective developers might face when they come forward with projects.
One indicator that the change made sense, perhaps, is that the seven-member planning commission and the five-member zoning board shared a member.
The changes will require some adjustments to the city’s zoning code as well as the appointment of four members by the mayor to the new seven-seat body as three are automatic appointments.
The change isn’t one that will be that apparent for most, but may be one way to make for a more pro-business environment here.
