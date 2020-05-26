A beautiful place ...
This was not like past Memorial Day observations at Defiance’s Riverside Cemetery, but as in recent years, one of the city’s great landmarks was again in tip-top shape.
City officials opted for a virtual Memorial Day commemoration Monday on Facebook Live due to the coronavirus situation. However, Mayor Mike McCann and Pastor Dave Brobston did participate in a prayer at the cemetery on Monday morning.
The city — led by director of service Rob Cereghin — deserve praise for the condition of Riverside Cemetery. Although no crowds gathered there Monday to honor those who had fallen in the nation’s various wars in the service of their country, many residents doubtlessly visited the place to pay their respects to loved ones, acquaintances and veterans buried there.
They surely would hae been pleased at Riverside’s well-manicured look. Many passersby on busy South Clinton Street probably have noticed as well.
Cereghin and his crews take great pride and passion in keeping the cemetery in good shape. And with its mausoleum, historic chapel and natural beauty, Riverside truly is one of Defiance’s most beautiful sites. Thank you for helping keep it that way.
