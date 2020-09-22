The next justice ...
The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sets up the next partisan battle in Washington. That will come when President Trump — probably sooner rather than later — announces his choice to replace Ginsburg.
As usual with these court choices, a list of possible names already is circulating. And whoever Trump picks will be subject to a thorough vetting in the U.S. Senate, which must approve the nomination. Most of this will be politically inspired, but that’s nothing new, whether the naming president is Trump, George W. Bush or Barack Obama.
Trump supporters and conservatives understand this is a crucial moment in ensuring a court that will follow the Constitution. At least that’s what the goal of a supreme court justice should be, no matter who is doing the picking.
There is a feeling among conservatives — largely based on what some liberals are saying and doing — that composition of the nation’s highest court will be as important as ever in coming years. How that plays out is yet to come. But certainly everyone understands what’s at stake in deciding who becomes a supreme court justice. One can easily imagine what that may mean for the nominating process.
