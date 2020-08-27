On the ‘road diet’ ...
The proposed plan by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration to change the downtown’s traffic patterns has produced healthy debate so far. Known as a “road diet,” the plan would include eliminating a number of parking spaces to make room for a bicycle lane and buffer zone on Clinton Street.
The topic received considerable discussion during the city’s traffic commission Tuesday. And while the administration is passionate about this idea and making the downtown a destination, the proposal clearly has its opponents.
Indeed, the need for this project seems a bit questionable. What the administration wants to do — move the downtown forward — is commendable. But the downtown has been moving that way in recent years with a number of improvements, including the riverfront. Those are likely to continue with the purchase and removal of buildings in Clinton Street’s 100 block, just south of the Purple Heart Bridge.
This is sure to enhance the riverfront, and should proceed. Such improvement seems to be a better investment than the road diet, which may cause some tight traffic conditions and produce a few hard feelings.
