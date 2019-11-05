Our future story ...
Many years from now, if our world still exists, historians will write a bunch of books — assuming those things are still around — about the story of the United States, particularly if our country doesn’t make it. That’s what historians do, after all. Granted the luxury of viewing history in a linear fashion, they like to pinpoint cause and effect while assessing monumental events.
Somewhere in there something surely will be said about our own epoch, or times within memory of many people living today. The possibility of this country’s disappearance is hardly a new idea. Even cursory knowledge of history suggests the possibility.
What historians will say about our country still depends upon the course we choose to take from here. So, there’s still time to fix some things. What does seem undeniable, however, is the existence of a series of divisions — on moral, economic, political and educational grounds mostly — that are driving us in different directions.
The left often blames President Trump for these divisions, and indeed he is divisive at times. But one reason he’s drawn their disdain is he has given a voice to Americans who for years have questioned the proliferation of certain things they believe are injurious to our country’s future. One might also consider the demise of personal responsibility and the large impact this is having.
Of course no one can say with certainty how all of this will turn out. But the present direction is not an encouraging one.
