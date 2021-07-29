A sigh of relief ...

A tricky portion of a demolition project on Defiance’s Clinton Street was completed this week with a sigh of relief by city officials. The one building to remain in the 100 block is Spanky’s Bar, but the demolition contractor needed to separate it from one structure that was torn down.

City officials weren’t sure how this would go, but the operation this week was a success, with the wall remaining intact. Though it sticks out like a sore thumb today, the wall will be strengthened and cleaned up with brick in coming weeks as city officials began unfolding their vision for the new “Gateway Park” in Clinton’s 100 block.

Once the wall is built and the demolition work in the 100 block is completed, city officials will turn their attention to the future. Mayor Mike McCann’s administration will start by budgeting the park’s engineering in 2022 and hope city council agrees.

This is certainly an interesting part of the city’s riverfront development and an encouraging time for its advocates.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments