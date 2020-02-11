Our vote system is ok ...
A troubling mindset seems to have emerged recently in America — that our voting system, which is arguably one of the world’s most accurate, is unsafe.
The skepticism is highlighted by a recent CNN columnist, who referenced a 2018 poll by National Public Radio and Marist University, showing that 47% of Americans “lacked faith” that all the votes cast “would be counted fairly.” Columnist Christopher Cillizza also notes that more recent polls suggest doubts.
If those are accurate reflections of Americans’ attitudes, that’s not entirely surprising. In this political age Americans seem willing to believe a lot of things that may or may not be accurate. They’ve also heard enough nonsense about U.S. elections in the last three years to believe a number of things.
Some Americans, for example, apparently believe that Russia was able to hack election-related computers and somehow impact the voting. The Mueller report, however, found that no vote totals were altered in the 2016 presidential election. In fact, no serious person is making this claim.
Considering the partisan nature of that investigation, that sounds like a pretty good reason to believe American elections came through 2016 okay. That Russia tried to influence another presidential election is nothing new, but that’s not the same thing as changing vote counts.
The truth is county boards of election — who carry out our elections — have been working earnestly in recent years to ensure the fairness, accuracy and security of our elections. Will there be a few problems here and there in a nation of 330 million imperfect humans? Probably, but believing our election system can’t be trusted is a long stretch.
