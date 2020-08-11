Win-win in Napoleon ...
As with many things in life, timing can mean a lot in economic development. A good example of this locally is the facial mask manufacturing facility that is being planned at the former Walmart building on Napoleon’s Oakwood Avenue.
There, a company called Axis LED Group, which has an LED light manufacturing facility on Defiance’s Baltimore Road, plans to begin making four types of protective masks within weeks, if everything goes as planned. Later, perhaps in 12 months time, the company hopes to begin making nitrile gloves as another form of personal protection equipment used in the medical field.
The company says it discovered that such equipment is made by few firms, so it believes it can find a niche in this market and become a national and, perhaps, global supplier long after the coronavirus situation has subsided. As such, company officials have found the interest in its planned product line to be very encouraging.
In deciding where to locate, ALG needed to find a large building with manufacturing possibilities, but not many of these are around, which has complicated economic development generally for some communities. Fortunately, for the company, the former Walmart building in Napoleon was available after having sat idle for 18 years.
The location is a win-win for Napoleon and northwest Ohio. Not only will the company fill a building that’s been empty for 18 years, but if its plans come to fruition, it has hopes to employ 400 or more workers by year’s end. If so, workers may be employed from a fairly wide area.
A lot of project details are being worked out by the company before the operation can open. But it figures to be only a matter of weeks before hiring starts, according to officials, so the initiation of manufacturing should be soon.
This is an exciting time for the local company, the surrounding community and its potential workforce. We wish the company well.
