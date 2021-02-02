Groundhog Day ...
It’s no doubt played to larger fanfare in years past, but today continues an American tradition known as “Groundhog Day” in one of our neighboring states.
Virtually everyone is familiar with how it works: an apparently affable groundhog known as “Phil” emerges from his burrow each year on Feb. 2 in Punxsutawney, Pa. — a town of about 6,000 located generally in the west central part of Pennsylvania — and either sees his shadow or he doesn’t.
The hope for Midwesterners, no doubt, is that he will not because — as the tradition goes — this portends an early spring. Last year, Phil didn’t see his shadow.
The tradition may stem all the way back to 1840, but is believed to have been observed officially since 1886. And today’s observation probably will be a unique one in that the word is Phil will be wearing a mask in deference to ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus situation.
But whether Phil sees his shadow or not, one thing is undeniable — spring is on its way. Yes, northwest Ohio had its first large snowfall over the weekend and a band of Arctic cold air is expected to bring us our coldest temperatures of the winter this weekend and a little beyond. But as of Monday — when the calendar turned to February — we can now say next month is spring, shadow or not.
