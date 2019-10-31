Almost there ...
Although we might be putting the cart before the horse a little, we think we can say with some degree of certainty that the decision to close Defiance’s crossing over the Maumee River while a new bridge was being built was the right one. The alternative was to keep the bridge partially open and build the new structure simultaneously.
The reason officials opted not to do that was the time frame for completion would have been considerably longer.
As it stands, we are now less than five weeks away from the projected opening of the new bridge in early December, so it appears the traffic headaches, frustration and increased crashes on the detour routes — particularly the Domersville Road/East Second Street corridor — will be coming to an end soon.
Such an observation wouldn’t be possible, of course, unless the bridge was beginning to look like a new bridge this close to its projected opening. But ever since the concrete deck was poured on the night of Oct. 4/5, its appearance has been moving forward rapidly.
A number of tasks are still in need of completion — the bridge’s concrete walls, for example — but if you view the bridge from the north and the south, its apparent that it won’t be much longer now. A little more patience will take us into the future with a new bridge that should will be used — and hopefully appreciated — well into the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.