The federal government has a large spending problem that seems, remarkably, to attract little attention. We hope we can somehow avoid the negative impacts in coming years, but one thing the generous spending is producing is a choosing problem for local governments.
Defiance City Hall surely won’t be the only one debating how to spend the millions that — as one city official aptly noted Tuesday — is falling out of the sky.
The city expects to receive some $3.26 million from the same federal treasury that showered money in 2020, allowing the city’s general fund cash reserves to grow to $4 million while its main revenue source (income tax) contracted.
Mayor Mike McCann’s administration wants to use the money — or a large share — to extend Commerce Drive and prepare for future development of the Harmon Business Park near Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant. Some city council members, however, have indicated they favor street resurfacing and sidewalk construction.
The McCann plan is sound as economic development has long-term benefits. Council members can’t be faulted for promoting improvements that will last for some time, but these may not be as impactful.
Perhaps some of the cash the city unexpectedly accumulated last year in the general fund can be used for sidewalks and streets. Surely, there is a solution in there somewhere that everyone can live with.
