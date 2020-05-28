Council committees ...
If you’ve been following certain Defiance City Council meetings in the past few months you might be a little confused about what is going on with its committees, or not going on as the case may be soon.
The committees were scrapped when Mayor Mike McCann became mayor in 2016 and replaced with “liaisons.” Instead of the three-person committees, liaisons were single council members who interacted with city division heads to present information to council, which ultimately has control on what these divisions spend.
But then council decided to go back to the committee structure, and the liaisons were replaced. However, legislation was recently introduced for council’s approval to provide for the convening of special committees, when needed, and then their disbandment once the task is completed. Since then, the ordinance has been amended twice.
Following the latest amendment on Tuesday, council appears likely to approve legislation restoring the liaisons, but providing for three-member committees if needed in certain situations.
The stated reason for this change is to eliminate the possibility that council members could be accused of open meeting law violations if two or more of the three people on an individual committee attend a meeting or venue together. This is a fear lingering from a previous time when one councilman filed a lawsuit alleging this very thing.
However, that was a particularly touchy time and part of a bigger set of circumstances. Too, council used the committee structure in recent years with no lawsuits.
Years ago the committees functioned well and produced some good, focused meetings, usually outside of council’s regular Tuesday night session. After the committees were replaced with liaisons, they did not appear to be as active as the committees, or have a prominent role in council functions.
Elsewhere, other communities’ town councils — Napoleon and Paulding are two examples — use committees quite effectively, meeting on days when their councils aren’t convening for regular session. It seems that committees could have continued to be used just as effectively by Defiance council.
