A confusing debate ...
The immigration debate, which seems not to be a discussion, but merely a condemnation of any policy proposed by President Trump or an attempt by his administration to enforce the laws that have existed for years, can be confusing. That the country’s immigration policy and related issues need tweaking has been apparent for many years. Most would agree with that.
President Barack Obama — who seems like a moderate policymaker compared to some of the things the current roster of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are saying — recognized this. As a senator before his election to president he commented on the need to stop the flow of illegal immigrants while his administration too deported many who entered our country illegally.
In fact, Democrats have supported immigration-related measures to address the situation on the southern border for many years before Trump was elected. But today many of them talk like they oppose any attempt to live by the laws that exist, or anything short of open borders.
Let’s be clear: all properly functioning countries have immigration rules and the good sense to vet those coming through their borders. At its core, this is an issue that involves national security.
While the current debate about illegal immigrants flares up from time to time, legal immigration into our country continues all the time, but we hear little about the success stories of those who take the proper steps to become Americans.
Why the immigration issue is so controversial now seems driven by a single factor — the intense dislike of the president by his opponents and their determination to have him removed from office. That’s not a basis for a solution, but a prescription for a lot more political theater leading up to the next presidental election.
