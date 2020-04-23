The age of spending ...
So, apparently without much protest, Congress and the president are about to approve the expenditure of another round of funding ($484 billion) — that it does not have — to address the coronavirus situation. On top of that and the $2.2 trillion approved last month, is talk of even more huge expenditures by Congress. This money is being allocated to counteract the impacts of the government’s response to the coronavirus situation, which is an entirely separate discussion.
But beyond a question of fairness or justice, or something, we should consider whether the financial strategy — if that’s what you can call this — is sustainable. Barring some new magical monetary solution, it’s difficult to see how America will escape paying a price for this fiscal irresponsibility at some point.
The best defense of the borrowing option seems to be that interest rates are so low that the government can borrow money incredibly cheaply. That might be true, but it doesn’t make the principal owed disappear, nor does it make this spending spree any less conscionable for anyone with any sense of fiscal responsibility.
The numbers are so big that they apparently have become largely meaningless in Washington. Consider that the federal deficit is $24.5 trillion, and does not include trillions more in unfunded future liabilities (Social Security, Medicare).
A possible scenario is that the federal government will print more money or create its equivalent. This has been undertaken before without great consequence (2008, for example), largely because the underlying economy wasn’t destroyed. But unless the economy is allowed to flourish again, we may be putting ourselves in a more dangerous position this time.
While we may get away with the liberal spending for now, we won’t escape the terrible message this is sending — that deficits don’t matter, so the federal government need not be held to any kind of fiscal standard.
Germany in the 1920s and Venezuela most recently are cited as warnings about hyperinflation and national monetary ailments. One difference is that our currency is basically the currency of the world and is desirable, but that also implies the great responsibility we have.
If the above sounds like other-world examples of failure that “can’t happen here,” we need to think about that for a moment. Closed churches on Easter? Government stay-at-home orders? A run on toilet paper and soup at the supermarket?
What other examples do we need that the unthinkable can happen?
