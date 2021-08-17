Community strong ...
This past Saturday the Village of Antwerp in held its annual “Day in the Park” with a little extra purpose — supporting an effort to build a splash pad in town. A walk and/or run event Saturday helped raised $11,000 for the proposed facility.
The effort is spearheaded by a committee led by Maria Kobee who wants to establish a splash pad in memory of her mother-in-law, Holly Kobee, who passed away in July 2020.
The committee also plans to work with village officials and those who promote Antwerp’s betterment through possible grant funding and fundraisers. We wish the Antwerp community success in this endeavor.
Splash pads have become popular in recent years, and can become a real community asset. And they can be developed along the lines of what a community would like to spend. Examples of larger splash pads (Defiance) and smaller ones (Ney) have been built in recent years in Defiance County.
These both show what is possible when a community bands together for a worthy cause.
