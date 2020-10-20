On those polls ...
If you believe many of the presidential polls these days, the election has been decided — with Democrat Joe Biden easily defeating Republican President Donald Trump. A recent poll by Rasmussen, for example, had Biden up by 12 points; one conducted by CNN showed him leading by 16 points.
But if the 2016 presidential election taught us anything it was that the polls don’t always mean that much. Most of those also showed Hillary Clinton beating Trump, but a few close wins for him in highly contested states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin helped him win the presidency, and made the polls look suspect.
It’s only natural for Republicans worried about these contemporary polls to reference 2016. But they surely have a point that basing the president’s chances on polls may not mean all that much.
While some voters — such as those in our own state — already have cast their ballots, many others have not yet voted while a huge turnout is expected. As elections go, we know anything can happen, especially when so many want to vote. So, get ready for what figures to be an interesting night, just two weeks from today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.