Unheralded details ...
Think of a few tasks our Defiance municipal government undertakes and police and fire services, and parks projects are some of the prominent things that may come to mind. At least in Defiance’s case, water service might get mention too, given that the city has had some difficulties with water quality over the years. (That is being addressed with a large filtration project unfolding at the water treatment plant on Baltimore Road.)
Sewer services, if they are mentioned at all, might not draw an immediate response in a survey about key city functions. But the importance of this service — and those who make sure it works properly — can’t be stressed enough.
Defiance City Council has been offered a tour today of one aspect of that system — the aging sewer pump station at Kingsbury Park. Many Defiance residents might recognize this facility as the large mound along the Maumee River, just north of Kingsbury’s ballfield.
With 75-80% of the city’s flow traversing through this station, it’s actually a critical piece of infrastructure. At some point the city would like to lessen its reliance on this linchpin, and perhaps build a new station someday.
Pump stations certainly don’t make for a glamorous discussion, but they are part of the many things that make a city function properly while no one really notices.
