Interesting plans ...
Ideas and a passion to improve Defiance’s quality of life are two things Mayor Mike McCann has in abundance. Some of these — Bronson Park’s splash pad is probably the best example — have come to fruition while others are unfolding or on the drawing board.
Partnerships with persons in the private sector seem to be the mayor’s preference, and is a good strategy that has paid off. McCann shared more of these ideas with the city parks board during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
One of them — a Native American tribute on Auglaize Street — has been reported in this newspaper for some time and is a fine idea, although it figures to be expensive, so funding is a big unknown.
The other one now emerging is the improvement of public space just south of the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River.
McCann displayed a video Wednesday prepared by Defiance architect Jerry Overmier showing some concepts for the area after several buildings are taken down in the 100 block (on Clinton’s west side) this year.
An amphitheater, pavilion, restroom and clock tower replica are some of the ideas proposed. Funding is the key, of course, but this looks like a fitting project for a community like Defiance with a natural riverfront asset.
