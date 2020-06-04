Two corona paths ...
One of the confounding things about the coronavirus situation is the great faith some have placed in models and predictions that have proven to be inaccurate.
The original that had predicted 2.2 million American deaths was put forth by British professor, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, and contributed substantially to the lockdowns. He also had posited high figures for the bird and swine flus some years ago, only to be wrong about those.
Now, a British newspaper (Daily Mail) has reported Ferguson stating that Sweden, which did not lock down, has “gone quite a long way to [achieving] the same effect” as Britain, which did lock down.
Ferguson’s prediction was based on the unlikelihood that the U.S. would take no coronavirus control measures. Because we didn’t do that, officials can claim credit — accurately or not — for reducing deaths and sickness. Which is why the comparison with Sweden is valuable.
That Ferguson may have been inaccurate is not shameful — data evolves that tweaks models all the time. But what is remarkable is the faith in such models.
