Locally grown ...
Economic development is a topic on which public officials spend a great deal of time and effort as competition among states and communities seems to have increased. Much of this goes toward attracting new business prospects because one large employer can make a big difference to a small northwest Ohio city or town.
A company choosing to locate locally is a huge victory for the community and leaders who worked hard to help make it possible. Less glamorous, perhaps, but equally important for the local economy, is the expansion of existing businesses. These companies may have served as a key cog locally for years, so working with them on an expansion is generally a very welcome development.
That is happening now with Keller Logistics which has announced that it will move its packaging business in Napoleon to Defiance soon. A new 195,000 square-foot building will be going up on Commerce Drive (due south of U.S. 24) to accommodate this development.
This is welcome news from a company that has called Defiance home for more than 30 years.
