Ah, social media ...
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and At-large Councilman Joe Eureste expressed frustration Tuesday night with one of those latest technological achievements that is loaded with unintended consequences — social media. Eureste suggested that McCann respond to the proliferation of comments made on social media about the city government’s functions and performance, perhaps by using a more traditional form of information dissemination, such as this newspaper.
McCann more or less deferred the idea, but he agreed with Eureste’s premise, and it didn’t take him long to demonstrate his frustration. Not that McCann is above criticism. In fact, he encourages people who want a constructive dialog about fixing a problem to contact him personally. A bigger concern is that many social media comments are anonymous, and often way off base factually.
Such is the nature of social media, however. Although it’s free and some users doubtlessly are convinced they can remain reliably informed through social media, the medium’s unintended consequences are discernible. One is that while social media certainly provides a forum for citizens to express their views, it promotes a culture of unaccountability.
If a user doesn’t have to put his or her name on anything when criticizing a public official, what’s going to keep them from stating a mistruth or simply repeating what they’ve heard without regard to the truth? Unfortunately, the rumors and half-truths and whatever else is common on the Wild West of social media can snowball quickly. It seems we have enough unaccountability in our culture already.
Sadly, this trend shows no sign of abating. To be sure, social media has vast potential to help disseminate information quickly and efficiently. But it also has shown that it can be a misinformation super highway that moves at breakneck speed without providing much of a filter for the facts.
