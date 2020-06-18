Covering corona’s cost ...
Trying to understand the large amounts of money being doled out by the federal government to deal with the coronavirus situation can be confusing.
Most people are probably familiar with the CARES Act as it is the legislation passed in Washington a few months ago to provide many Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks. But the bill also allocated money to states to pass down to local governments to cover their coronavirus-related expenses.
Notwithstanding the debate about whether the federal government is in a position to spend this money, funds handed down to the states are being curiously administered.
For example, the cash can only be used for direct costs associated with the coronavirus and not to compensate for the negative impact the situation has had on local government revenues. Yet, many local agencies will be allocated amounts which are much larger than their expenses. And they would have to return any unused money.
Ohio was given $1.2 billion, but has only allocated $350 million for local governments. Some legislators are holding out hope that the federal government will loosen the restrictions on the money, which would free up additional dollars for local government. That’s probably fair, but no less affordable for the federal government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.