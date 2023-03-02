Not that we need reminding here in northwest Ohio, but the vagaries of late-winter weather in the Midwest are again on display this week.
It started with Monday’s heavy rains and a slight threat of severe weather followed by temperatures approaching 60 on Wednesday, and may conclude Friday with some form of wintry weather, or perhaps heavy rainfall again.
All of this predates by more than two weeks the observation of “Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week” March 19-25.
As the name suggests, this is an attempt to increase awareness about the dangers of severe weather, especially in the spring when the seasons are changing, and warm and cold air masses sometimes clash and contribute to dangerous weather.
Severe weather, of course, can strike just about any month of the year in Ohio, although it’s mostly the spring and early summer that we associate with tornadoes.
According to NOAA, Ohio has had 1,367 tornadoes of all levels since 1950, with highs of 63 in 1992, 58 in 2019 and 55 in 1973. The deadliest year in that span was 1965 with 62 deaths attributed to tornadoes followed by 42 in 1974 — the year of the famous Xenia tornado in southwest Ohio that killed 34 people. But only one person has been killed by a tornado in Ohio since 2013.
None of these numbers mean anything necessarily for the coming year, given the unpredictable nature of tornadoes and severe weather. But it’s always good to be prepared.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.